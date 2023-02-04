CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.00 million-$272.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.73 million. CONMED also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.45 EPS.
CONMED Stock Performance
Shares of CNMD stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. 1,193,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,817. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
CONMED Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday.
Insider Activity at CONMED
In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CONMED by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CONMED by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares during the period.
About CONMED
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
