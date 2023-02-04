CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.00 million-$272.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.73 million. CONMED also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.45 EPS.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. 1,193,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,817. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.12%.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CONMED by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CONMED by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares during the period.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.