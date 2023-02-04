ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:COP traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.11. 13,504,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,922. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.07. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,821,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $188,838,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $119,783,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 992,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $99,287,000 after buying an additional 159,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $64,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

