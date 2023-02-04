ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

