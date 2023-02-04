Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $41,532,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 601,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 156,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $230.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 659.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Argus cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

