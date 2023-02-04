Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.40 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.05). Approximately 514,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 906,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.90 ($1.06).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.98. The company has a market cap of £657.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.50. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

