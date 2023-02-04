Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.
Core Laboratories Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $26.17. 330,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,384. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.
Core Laboratories Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.76%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 211,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 105,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.
About Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.
