Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Posts Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

