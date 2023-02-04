Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.1-$18.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. 4,689,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,804. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Corteva by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Corteva by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.