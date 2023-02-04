Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.26 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.89 or 0.00063557 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.26 billion and approximately $145.58 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00090810 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010798 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025002 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
