Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.26 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.89 or 0.00063557 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.26 billion and approximately $145.58 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00090810 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025002 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.