Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $171.88 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $171.88 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $14.90 or 0.00063515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00090757 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010885 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025271 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004367 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000151 BTC.
About Cosmos
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars.
