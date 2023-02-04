Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $171.88 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $171.88 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $14.90 or 0.00063515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00090757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025271 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000249 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

