Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Margaret Chow Sells 1,148 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $16,921.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Margaret Chow sold 1,147 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $16,058.00.

Couchbase Stock Down 1.6 %

BASE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 173,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,660. The stock has a market cap of $739.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.67. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

BASE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.