Counos X 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,010.36 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $321.16 million and $1,010.36 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for $17.92 or 0.00076422 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Counos X has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.
Counos X Coin Profile
Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Counos X
