Covenant (COVN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.36 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $56.36 million and $105,401.60 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

