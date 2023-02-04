Covenant Price Tops $0.72 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $55.95 million and $104,171.91 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

