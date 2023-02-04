Covenant Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $55.59 million and $107,991.77 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

