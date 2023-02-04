Cowen Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $136.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $158.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.96.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

