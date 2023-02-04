Cowen Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $143.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.46. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

