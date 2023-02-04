Credit Suisse Group Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $165.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.99. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,636 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

