Credit Suisse Group Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $113.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.67.

Oshkosh stock opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

