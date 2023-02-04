Creditcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.72 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $134.61 million and $11.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004279 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00011480 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.