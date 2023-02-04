Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on February 14th

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 129.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after buying an additional 633,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,024.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 192,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 121,749 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 57.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 97,401 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

