Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.87

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $5.99. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1,556 shares changing hands.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. It operates through the Direct to Consumer and Wholesale segments. The Direct to Consumer segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club net sales, direct phone sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

