Critical Comparison: Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) versus Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 235.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $187.67 million 3.73 $61.12 million $1.32 11.11 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $9.47 million 5.81 $1.59 million $0.17 39.71

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 32.57% 8.65% 1.09% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 12.44% 2.67% 0.42%

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions. The company was founded on March 1, 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

