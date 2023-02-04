Critical Comparison: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) & Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Brookfield Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -6.55% N/A -11.66% Brookfield Reinsurance 1.00% 7.25% 0.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and Brookfield Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $645.27 million 1.35 -$5.28 million ($0.83) -16.79 Brookfield Reinsurance $8.53 billion 0.04 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MediaAlpha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Reinsurance.

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MediaAlpha and Brookfield Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus price target of $13.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Brookfield Reinsurance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.