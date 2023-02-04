Critical Contrast: CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF) & Its Rivals

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) is one of 327 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CDL Hospitality Trusts to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CDL Hospitality Trusts and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 2 0 0 2.00 CDL Hospitality Trusts Competitors 2272 11932 13355 306 2.42

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 10.45%. Given CDL Hospitality Trusts’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CDL Hospitality Trusts has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CDL Hospitality Trusts pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 128.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CDL Hospitality Trusts is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A 7.41 CDL Hospitality Trusts Competitors $813.58 million $172.36 million 17.87

CDL Hospitality Trusts’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CDL Hospitality Trusts. CDL Hospitality Trusts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A CDL Hospitality Trusts Competitors 16.69% -79.98% 2.49%

Summary

CDL Hospitality Trusts peers beat CDL Hospitality Trusts on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.