Critical Survey: Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and International General Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Reinsurance $7.35 billion 0.05 -$44.00 million N/A N/A International General Insurance $361.30 million 1.16 $43.70 million $1.40 6.06

International General Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insurance has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Reinsurance 1.00% 7.25% 0.33% International General Insurance 17.09% 22.08% 6.06%

Dividends

Brookfield Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. International General Insurance pays out 2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Reinsurance and International General Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A International General Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

International General Insurance beats Brookfield Reinsurance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About International General Insurance

(Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business. The Specialty Short-tail segment involves energy, property, construction and engineering, political violence, ports and terminals, marine cargo, and general aviation lines of business. The Reinsurance segment consists inward reinsurance treaty business. The company was founded by Wasef Salim Abdulrahman Al-Jabsheh in 2001 and is headquartered in Amman, Jordon.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.