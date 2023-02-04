Cronos Price Tops $0.0840 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $36.37 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00090889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00063406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025047 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000249 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

