Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,173,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $145.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.79. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Barclays downgraded Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.