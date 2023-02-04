Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 196,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 461,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.22 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 619.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

