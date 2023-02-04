CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $148.11

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.11 and last traded at $147.11, with a volume of 27994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.26.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,160.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

