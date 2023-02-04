CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CTS opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. CTS has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CTS Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

