CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $916.36

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, CUBE has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One CUBE token can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $36.93 million and $916.36 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

