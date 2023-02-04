Currys (LON:CURY) Raised to Buy at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 93 ($1.15) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 84.50 ($1.04).

Shares of CURY stock opened at GBX 78.95 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £894.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,315.83. Currys has a 52 week low of GBX 52.65 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.68 ($1.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Currys’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

