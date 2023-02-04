Curve DAO Token Hits Market Capitalization of $811.57 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00004783 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $811.57 million and approximately $69.49 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.00428227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,850.18 or 0.29208366 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00416283 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,896,014,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,753,619 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

