Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,873,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 1,807,981 shares.The stock last traded at $15.51 and had previously closed at $14.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

