CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.33

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $0.33 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0050005 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

