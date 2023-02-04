Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $269.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Stories

