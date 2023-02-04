Decentralized Social (DESO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $583,017.87

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $10.07 or 0.00043062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $106.02 million and approximately $583,017.87 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

