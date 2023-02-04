DeepOnion Price Down 39% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 39% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $667,143.93 and $1,808.62 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00231255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00102021 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00055226 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00063091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,577 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

