Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.44.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
