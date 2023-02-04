Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.