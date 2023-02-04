Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCTH. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Insider Activity

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 15,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

