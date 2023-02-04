Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $881.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.55. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.00 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Deluxe by 42.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deluxe by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Deluxe by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Deluxe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

