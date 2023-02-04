DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. UBS Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,197,694,000 after acquiring an additional 477,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 149.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 536,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 321,674 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,912,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 458,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 188,508 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

