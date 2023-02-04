Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €65.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($75.00) price objective on JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($79.35) price target on JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

JOST Werke Trading Down 1.5 %

ETR JST opened at €51.90 ($56.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €52.77 and a 200-day moving average of €45.00. The company has a market cap of $773.31 million and a P/E ratio of 13.65. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €34.05 ($37.01) and a 12 month high of €54.90 ($59.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

