Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.14

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.14 and traded as high as $22.49. Digimarc shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 114,855 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $433.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.82 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a negative net margin of 184.67%.

In other Digimarc news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,773.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Digimarc by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

