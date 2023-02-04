Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 143 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.90 on Friday, reaching $332.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $340.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.46 and a 200-day moving average of $304.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $367.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.