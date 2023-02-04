Divergent Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 8.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 670,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 152,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

