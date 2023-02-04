Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,365 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.62% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIN. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $73,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 541.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,736,001.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. 237,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,468. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

