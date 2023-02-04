DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.41

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.41 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.55 ($0.11). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 8.45 ($0.10), with a volume of 14,269 shares.

DP Poland Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.72.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. In addition, it provides sub-franchisees. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 121 Domino's Pizza stores.

