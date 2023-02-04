DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of DuPont de Nemours worth $31,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after purchasing an additional 196,308 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 202,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DD opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.